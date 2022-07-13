Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Ninety One Group (OTCMKTS:NINTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ninety One Group stock opened at 2.35 on Monday. Ninety One Group has a one year low of 2.35 and a one year high of 3.00.
About Ninety One Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ninety One Group (NINTF)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.