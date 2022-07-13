Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 366.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bunge by 107.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bunge by 28.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $84,657,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,494. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

