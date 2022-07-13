Nkcfo LLC Buys 8,025 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1,783.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $290.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,027. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,888. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

