Nkcfo LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nkcfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 1.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mosaic by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 127,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

