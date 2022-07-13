Nkcfo LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,320,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PLBY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

