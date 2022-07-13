Nkcfo LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 41.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,361. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

About Gold Fields (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.