Nkcfo LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRBN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

KRBN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,161. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

