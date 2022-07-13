Nkcfo LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 79,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,109. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $592.03 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

