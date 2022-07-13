Nkcfo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 35.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 964 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1,597.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 104,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

