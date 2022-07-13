North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of North American Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,014,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,105,438. North American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

