Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

NTRS stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

