Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.
NTRS stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.