Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.64

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.64 and traded as high as C$40.20. Northland Power shares last traded at C$39.27, with a volume of 636,340 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.65.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

