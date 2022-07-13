Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.79

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.74. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 5,841 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

