Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $536,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

