Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NAC opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

