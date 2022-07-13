Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 87.3% in June

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NXC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,000. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
