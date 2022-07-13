Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of JEMD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.