Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of JEMD opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
