Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.