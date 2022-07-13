Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NMZ opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

