Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

