NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

Shares of NVA stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,373. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

