Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Update

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

