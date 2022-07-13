O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Position Lifted by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

