Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0456 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $229.12 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

