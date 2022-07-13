Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $301.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $247.59 and last traded at $247.59. 23,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 770,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

