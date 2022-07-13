OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

