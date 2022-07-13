OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $484.82. 31,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $404.70 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.43 and a 200-day moving average of $516.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

