OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Target were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.99. 19,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $201.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

