OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.17.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.