OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after buying an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 84,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,175,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

