OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 16,260 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

