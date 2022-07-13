One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 300.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

