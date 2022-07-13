OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Financial Review

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -29.89% -31.20% -13.84% Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28%

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 1.21 -$198.66 million ($0.54) -3.67 Blend Labs $234.49 million 2.55 -$169.14 million ($1.02) -2.67

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 1 2 2 0 2.20 Blend Labs 0 9 2 0 2.18

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 379.80%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.55%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Summary

OneConnect Financial Technology beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

