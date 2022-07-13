Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Head-To-Head Review

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Onion Global and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $18.11, suggesting a potential upside of 65.85%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge N/A -237.69% 91.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.28 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 1.13 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Onion Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

