Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 2.8%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 25,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.21% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

