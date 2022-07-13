Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

