Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.26.

ORCL stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $729,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

