Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Shares Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. 19,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.48.
Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)
