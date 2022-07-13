Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.