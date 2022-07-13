Oxygen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $512,454.00 (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $512,454.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,435,379 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.