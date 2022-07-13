Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. 698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 1,161.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 581.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 455,560 shares during the period.

