Pallapay Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $361,319.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00171316 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.