Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in June

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,100 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the June 15th total of 2,504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,500. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

PTHRF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, April 25th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

