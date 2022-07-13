Paparazzi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (PAZZI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

