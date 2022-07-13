Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.