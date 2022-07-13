Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

