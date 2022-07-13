Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

