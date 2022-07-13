Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.