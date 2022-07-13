Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

