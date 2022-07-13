Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 33,131 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $29,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after buying an additional 450,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

